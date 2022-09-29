Clearfield Area School Board saw a presentation on the district’s student test scores and heard a complaint about bullying in the elementary school at its recent meeting.
Director of Curriculum Dave Domico reported the school district has seen improvement in its student test scores last year, but in most areas they haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Domico said like most school districts in the state and in the country, the district students saw its test scores decline roughly 20 percent in most areas during the 2020-21 school year when students were not in school for significant amounts of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the 2021-22 school year, the district’s scores improved a bit and showed about one year or one grade level of growth, despite many students missing days due to COIVID-19, Domico said. But in most areas, the test scores have not returned to their pre-pandemic levels, Domico said.
On the bright side, he said the literature and biology scores in the Keystone Exams in the high school were higher last year than they were pre-pandemic.
Domico said pre-pandemic, about 40 percent of the district’s students tested proficient in biology. Post-pandemic, 48 percent of the district’s students tested proficient in biology. The state average is about 40 percent, Domico said.
The literature scores were even better. Pre-pandemic, the district’s literature scores were about 60 percent. During the COVID year they decreased a little less than the other subjects but last year they jumped to 65 percent of students testing proficient in literature. The state average is 60 percent, Domico said.
Domico said he wouldn’t speculate to the board on why the scores improved so much.
Domico said they are going to take an in-depth look at all the data to determine which students need additional help, whether it is emotional or academic support.
In other business, during the public comment portion of the meeting, a woman reported her grandson who attends the elementary school has experienced years of bullying from another student in the school. She said the bullying persists even after school due to social media.
She said her grandson is bi-racial and recently the student used a racial slur against her grandson.
She said the bullying has gotten so bad that her grandson has spoken about killing himself.
“This started three years ago,” the woman said. “How could we let this go for so long?” She said she has spoken with the school principal, Kenneth Veihdeffer, who she said has been very active.
She said she has spoken to the School Resource Officer about the bullying, but he said he couldn’t do anything because there are no witnesses or surveillance video or audio of the incidents.
She said as a grandparent, she and her daughter feel they have taken the appropriate steps to stop the bullying and said the district should look into a peer/buddy system to help prevent bullying.
Later in the meeting, Assistant Principal Andrew Brickley of the high school said the district is planning to start a peer-to-peer with the Children’s Aid Society.
This program would recruit high school students to peer mentor students in grades 3-6. He said they are hoping to get the program started in October or November.
“I think its a great opportunity for our kids at the junior/senior high school as well as the elementary students who would get some mentoring,” Brickley said. He said the mentoring would occur one hour a month and would be supervised.
Brickley also reported the new social worker, Sara Mays, has been a “huge” success in the high school, especially when it comes to attendance. He said Mays has not only reached out but is going out and visiting and figuring out the root of the problem with students with poor attendance. He said many of these students are quickly coming back to school.
Assistant Principal Justin Hazleton of the elementary school agreed and said Mays has been a good fit for the school.
“It’s really going well so far,” Hazleton said.