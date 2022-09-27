Clearfield Area School District Board of School Directors approved a new five-year-contract for Superintendent Terry Struble at its meeting earlier this week.
The contract will be from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2028.
Struble will be paid a salary of $151,162 in 2013 and will receive an average pay increase of 2.8 percent per year. Over the past five years, Struble received an average yearly pay increase of 1.8 percent.
The school board approved Struble’s contract extension unanimously. All members were in attendance; board members Philip Carr and Gail Ralston participated via telephone.
“You deserved it,” board member Tim Morgan said to Struble.
Struble was hired as superintendent in 2013.