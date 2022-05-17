At a special meeting Monday night the Clearfield Area School District’s school board passed its proposed 2022-23 budget that includes a 4-mill increase in real estate taxes.
The voted unanimously to approve the proposed budget and the real estate tax increase; board member Gregory Clarke was absent.
Business Administrator Sam Maney said the increase in taxes is needed to offset the increase in inflation, cyber school costs, and transportation.
Maney said homeowners with a home with an assessed value of $10,000 ($40,000 market value) would pay an additional $40 in real estate taxes. Those with an assessed value of $15,000 ($60,000 market value) would pay $60 more in real estate taxes an those with an assessed value of $25,000 ($100,000 market) would pay $100 more in real estate taxes.
Maney said the state’s homestead farmstead real estate reduction is projected to be $50 for every homeowner who applies with the county.
Maney said Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed a budget that includes a $1.5 million increase in the school’s basic education subsidy — usually the increase is about $100,000. And for special education, Wolf is proposing to increase funding to the district by $300,000; usually its about $100,000, Maney said.
Maney added that the state legislature has signaled it is opposed to Wolf’s budget; therefore, Maney budgeted the state subsidy to be the same amount as it did in this year’s budget.
Depending on which budget the state passes, the school district’s budget could change before it is approved next month. But for now, adminstrators should budget conservatively, Maney said.
Although the school district has received $11 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, Maney said this money can only be used for certain uses, and the district has not yet decided how to spend this money.
Maney said the district’s cyber school costs have increased substantially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and learned the district is not allowed to use the ESSERS funds for this.
He said the cost for cyber school went from a little over $1 million in 2019-20 to $2.4 million in 2021. Maney said they are again projecting spending more than $2 million for cyber school costs.
Maney said the costs of cyber school are too high because the state’s funding formula is “broken” especially when it comes to special education. Maney said the district is required to pay cyber schools approximately $30,000 for each cyber school student in special education, which he said costs far more than to educate special education students in the district.
Maney said the district has 525 special education students and it costs the district roughly $7.7 million to run its special education programs. The state provides the district with about $1.9 million for special education, which works out to be about $3,619 of state funding for each special education student.
He said if the state gave the district $30,000 for each special education student that the district pays to cyber charter schools, the district would receive roughly $16 million in state funding and there would be no need for a tax increase.
For non-special education students, the district pays cyber charter schools $12,667, which is higher than the $8,500 to $9,500 the district is allowed to charge for tuition if a non-district resident wants to attend school in Clearfield.
Maney said the district was hoping to use ESSERS funds to pay the increase in cyber school costs, but were told this is not an approved use. The district has to absorb these costs on its own.
Over the past five years, the state’s subsidy to the district has increased an average of one percent; therefore the higher costs have to be made up by local taxes, Maney said.
Maney is asking residents to pressure state lawmakers to reform the cyber school funding formula because they are bleeding the state’s public schools.
“The funding formula is broken,” Maney said.
Maney said unless the district starts to see the cyber school costs come down, the school district will likely have to cut staff or increase taxes — and when the costs of cyber school are $2 million, that’s a lot of teachers that would have to be cut.
Maney said the school district doesn’t have the lobbyists that the cyber charter schools have, and urged residents to pressure state lawmakers to change the funding formula to make it more fair.