Clearfield Area School District now has a full complement of teachers after hiring a technology education teacher at its recent meeting.
The board voted to hire Troy Danver of Clearfield as secondary technology education teacher, step three pending completion of paperwork and release from his current employment. Danver is the masonry instructor at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
Danver, along with the two teachers hired two weeks ago at a special meeting, filled the last of the open teaching positions at the school district, Struble said.
In other business, the board approved the following motions:
- Set the salary of senior accountant at $46,500 and approve the transfer of Tryphena M. Janocko from accountant to senior accountant.
- Hires, transfers and position recommendations, Holly Olson, transfer from elementary emotional support special education teacher to elementary learning support special education teacher; Sandy Bailor, junior varsity softball coach; Michael Norris, varsity assistant girls softball coach; Lea Massimino, transfer from elementary secretary to full-time elementary classroom assistant; Jennifer Wright, elementary bus ramp supervisor; Sandy Bailor, assistant girls basketball coach; Cory Hoover, assistant baseball coach; Barry Kline, varsity assistant track coach; Claire Mikesell, junior high track coach; Robin Neff, substitute food service technician; Kimberly Bumbarger, part-time elementary food service technician; Valeria Schall, transfer from part-time elementary LPN to full-time elementary LPN; collapse the full-time elementary classroom assistant position held by Diane Burns because the student has left the district; increase the hours of elementary CA Kara Thorp from 5.5 hours a da to 5.8 hours per day; collapse an open elementary CA position because the student is leaving the district; Diane Burns transfer from collapsed CA to the open full-time elementary CA position; Rachel Struck as school bus driver; Valerie Carnevale, substitute nurse; Elaine Smith, part-time secondary food service technician.
- The school board approved the following field trip requests: kindergarten classes to Farmers Inn on May 24 and 25; 50 students to downtown Clearfield for holiday window painting on Nov. 17; 42 students to the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Oct. 27 to perform for Veterans Day; 7th grade classes to the Pittsburgh Pirates Education Days on May 24; and 80 members of the marching band to Mason, Ohio and Indianapolis, Ind. May 26-28.
- Approve the Bison Hoops Club for the 2022-23 school year.