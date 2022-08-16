Clearfield Area School District Board of School Directors hired three new teachers and a guidance counselor at its special meeting Monday — but are still seeking additional personal care assistants and classroom assistants.
The board voted unanimously to hire Rachel Williams as an elementary special education autistic support teacher, Daniele Rishel as a secondary English teacher and Kenneth Burgos as a secondary mathematics teache. Shayla Brink was hired as a secondary guidance counselor.
All new hires were made contingent on the applicants completing their paperwork.
Superintendent Terry Struble said Williams is a Clearfield Area High School graduate and currently an employee at Cen-Clear, so she could end up working with some of the same students she worked with at Cen-Clear.
Rishel is currently a teacher and instructional coach at Purchase Line School District, but lives in Clearfield. Struble said they will be working with Purchase Line to determine her release date. He said he sent the information on the district’s second and third-best candidates for the position to Purchase Line to assist them in finding a new teacher.
Burgos recently completed his student teaching at a parochial school in the Williamsport area, Struble said.
Brink is also an employee with Can-Clear, but is a contracted employee with Punxsutawney as a social worker, Struble said.
“We are excited to have the four of them here,” Struble said.
However, Struble said the district still needs to hire several classroom assistants and personal care assistants.
Director of Special Education Mark Bender said they are interviewing candidates, but he said there is significant competition for these jobs and they are continuing to look for prospective employees.
The cafeteria also needs to fill five positions, Struble said.
“Anyone at all looking for a part-time position and they would like to work in food service, or would like to be in a classroom, or maybe they would like to work with a student one-on-one, we have an opportunity for them,” Struble said. “If they don’t know what they want to do, just have them call us, we will find a role and make it work for them.”