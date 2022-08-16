Clearfield Area School District Board of School Directors hired three new teachers and a guidance counselor at its special meeting Monday — but are still seeking additional personal care assistants and classroom assistants.

The board voted unanimously to hire Rachel Williams as an elementary special education autistic support teacher, Daniele Rishel as a secondary English teacher and Kenneth Burgos as a secondary mathematics teache. Shayla Brink was hired as a secondary guidance counselor.

