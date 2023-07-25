The Clearfield Area Board of School Directors filled the last of its professional positions for the upcoming school year at its meeting this week.
Superintendent Terry Struble said with Monday night’s appointments, the school district will have every professional position hired, pending their release time.
Last week at a special meeting, the board hired a teacher, a technology assistant and an assistant elementary principal.
Struble said the school district hasn’t been in this position at this point of the year since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am feeling blessed,” Struble said.
Struble also said the elementary cafeteria staff is complete, but said there are still a few openings at the junior/senior high school cafeteria.
The last remaining difficult positions to fill are the personal care assistants. He said the school district interviewed candidates last week and has a few more this week, and is hopeful they will get some good candidates for the positions.
“It’s closing the gap and we are in a better position than where we’ve been in a while,” Struble said.
The school board approved the following new hires: Amanda Mourningstar, step 1 elementary emotional support grades 3-6 pending completion of paperwork; Rachelle Gormont, transfer from 2nd shift custodian at Jr./Sr. high school to day shift custodian at the elementary school.
In other business:
- The board also approved the following personnel changes: create a full-time classroom assistant at the elementary school, appoint Curtis Campman as junior high boys basketball coach, Amy Collins as elementary girls basketball coach, Virginia Stattel as assistant marching band (2nd,) Myles Caragein as varsity assistant track coach, Donald Funk, varsity assistant girls softball coach.
- Resignations, Trina Janocko as senior accountant for retirement purposes, Dinae Burns, full-time classroom assistant, Myles Caragein as elementary wrestling coach, Mackenzie Friberg, full-time classroom assistant.
The board approved the 2023-24 Health and Safety Plan, the agreement with Clearfield County Probation Department and the agreement with Ignite Education Solution.