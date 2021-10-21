Clearfield Area School District’s Board of Directors discussed its share of the roof project at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center at its recent meeting.
CCCTC is planning to repair/replace its roof at an approximate cost of $1.7 to $1.8 million.
The district is having issues with roof leaks and has awarded the bid for the repairs to David Maines & Associates of Lewistown.
CCCTC is using $1 million of its reserves to pay for the project, with the remaining cost being divided among the five sending school districts based on its share of student population at CCCTC, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
Clearfield Area School District has the largest share of students — about 30 percent — and the district’s share of the cost will be $210,000 to $240,000, Struble said.
The project is expected to start in late spring, Struble said.
The five sending school districts share of the cost is as follows:
- Clearfield –30.4 percent
- Curwensville -15.7 percent
- Moshannon Valley –17.5 percent
- Philipsburg-Osceola –17.2 percent
- West Branch –19.2 percent