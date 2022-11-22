Clearfield Area Board of School Directors discussed a field trip request for the Robotics Club and approval of two winter athletic booster groups at its committee meetings Monday night.
Members of the team who are interested in Vex Robotics Competitions will be traveling to the DuBois High School to attend a building session by its high school team on Nov. 30, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
Clearfield team members will be able to observe and talk to members of the DuBois Robotics Team who are familiar with the competitions to find out what they need to compete.
Clearfield team members will also get to talk to DuBois Robotics Team Coach Jen Keith about building, coding, and competition.
Roughly five or six students will be going on the trip Struble said.
“They are going to go over and watch and ask questions and explore what that looks like,” Struble said.
The cost of the trip would come out of the Robotics Club account.
Struble also asked the board to approve the Swim and Dive and Clearfield Mat Club winter booster groups.
The school board will vote on the field trip and booster group requests at its Dec. 1 reorganizational/regular meeting.