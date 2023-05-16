Clearfield Area Board of School Directors passed its tentative 2023-24 budget without a tax increase, at a special meeting Monday night.
The budget keeps real estate taxes as 105 mills. This means that a resident with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $2,625 in real estate taxes.
School district Business Administrator Sam Maney said the district is projected to end the 2022-23 school year with a $357,987 surplus.
The 2023-24 budget projects $54,492,285 in expenditures and $48,999,651 in revenue giving the district a deficit of $5,492,634.
However, Maney said this is a worse case scenario and it is unlikely the deficit would be this high.
“We plan for the worst and hope for the best,” Maney said.
The 2022-23 budget called for a deficit of $6,698,858, but it is projected the district will end the year with a surplus of $357,987.
The surplus would push the district’s expected fund balance to $15.41 million, Maney said.
Although the district isn’t increasing real estate taxes, revenue from real estate taxes is expected to increase by $300,614 next year due to an increase in the assessed value of properties in the district, Maney said.
Because of the uncertainty in the upcoming federal budget and negotiations regarding increasing the federal debt limit, Maney said they aren’t budgeting anything specific for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds the district received from he federal government for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school district receives approximately 35 percent of its revenues from local sources, 51 percent from state sources and 14 percent from federal sources, Maney said.
The district has about $5.9 million left in ESSER funds and said the district has it in the budget as both revenue and expenditures but the money isn’t earmarked for anything yet.
If the school district uses the funds or if the federal government demands it back, it wouldn’t adversely affect the budget, Maney said.
The cafeteria is also expected to have a surplus next year, Maney said. The cafeteria is expected to have revenues of $1,970,412 and expenditures of $1,882,805 giving it a surplus of $87,607.
The budget also includes this year’s capital projects list. They are as follows.
Clearfield Area Elementary, security cameras $25,000, ground improvements $20,000, door hardware upgrades $15,000, HVAC $15,000, classroom casework $13,000, playground $10,000, furniture $10,000, carpeting $7,500.
Junior/Senior high school security wall for oval $40,000, security cameras $25,000, sidewalks $20,000, ground improvements $20,000, HVAC $15,000, fencing $10,000, furniture $10,000, carpeting $7,500.
Centre Elementary, ground improvements $11,000, exterior doors $6,000, hot water heater pump $18,000.
Athletics, resurface track $170,000, swimming pool timing system $16,000.
Maintenance, two 50-inch zero turn mowers $7,500 each, John Deere tractor and attachments $8,000.
Transportation, student passenger van replacement $40,000.
The school board will vote to approve the final budget in June.