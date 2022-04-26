Clearfield Area School Board of School Directors approved the following motions at its meeting Monday night:
- Occupational therapy agreement with Penn Highlands Healthcare. It is a two-year agreement with automatic renewal with either party having 30 days to terminate the agreement.
- Advertise an international travel opportunity where students would have the opportunity to travel to England and Scotland with Educational Tours in the summer of 2024.
- Approve the Memorandum of Agreement with the Clearfield Education Association on summer programming.
- Approve the MOA with Clearfield County Children, Youth and Family Services for transportation of foster care children.
- Appointments, new hires, volunteers, position recommendations, Phillip Wayant, teacher mentor for Todd Sprout, Jessica Komonczi, teacher mentor for Ann Rowles; Samantha Bible, elementary classroom assistant; collapse elementary classroom assistant due to student leaving the district; Connie Irvin, seniority transfer from full-time elementary custodian to elementary custodian position; Brittany Peace, part-time elementary classroom assistant; Donnie Shimmel and Brandon Billottee, summer driver’s education instructors; Devin Miller, secondary summer school mathematics instructor; Page Reefer, secondary summer school high school English instructor; Pat Pallo, secondary summer school social studies instructor; David Wright, secondary summer school special education teacher; Michael Knepp, secondary summer school science instructor; John Jacob transfer from secondary physical education instructor to the secondary physical education instructor vacated by the retirement of Jacqueline Morrison.
- Resignations/terminations, Kaylee Peacock, grade nine cheerleading coach.
- Purchase a baritone saxophone that was approved in the 2021-22 budget.
- Complete the sidewalk extension at the Jr./Sr. high school and seal the front parking lot.
- Approve the football program to use Bison Stadium for practices for the Lezzer Lumber game.
- Approve the Lawrence Township Police Department using the wrestling room for training, times and dates to be announced.