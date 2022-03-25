The Clearfield Area School District said goodbye to three longtime employees at Monday’s school board committee meetings.
Secondary physical education teacher Jacqueline Morrison, cleaner Debra Bush and secondary business teacher Nancy Hoover have submitted their resignations for retirement purposes, announced Superintendent Terry Struble.
He said Morrison has been employed with the district for 33 years, Bush for almost 28 years, and Hoover for 38 years.
Morrison is also the head swimming coach at the high school. As of Monday, Struble said Morrison has only submitted her resignation as a teacher and has not yet submitted her resignation as coach.
Struble said Morrison is an outstanding person, teacher and coach, and she will be difficult to replace.
He also said Bush and Hoover, with their many years of experience, would also be difficult to replace. Hoover is the most senior member of the district’s staff, he noted.
Struble said the three employees have almost 100 years of experience between them.
“I want to thank them for their time and efforts with the district,” Struble said.
District administration also made the following recommendations.
Resignations/retirements:
- Lewis Duttry, resignation as secondary physics teacher, effective May 6.
- Patricia Crater, full-time secondary classroom assistant.
Field trip requests:
- Students to go to Curwensville Lake and Parker Dam for the Envirothon on May 3.
- Students to go to the Clinton County Fairgrounds for a career development opportunity.
- Students to go to the Farmer’s Inn on May 26 and 27.
- Fifth grade students to go to Black Moshannon on May 10.
Capital purchases:
- Purchase a baseball and softball field groomer for $7,600.
- Purchase a 10,000 pound equipment trailer for $5,600.
- Purchase an automatic vacuum system for the pool for $2,000.