The Clearfield Area School District Board of School Directors approved the following motions at its meeting Monday.
- New hires, transfers and appointments: Natasha Roseberry, transfer from full-time elementary classroom assistant/personal care assistant to full-time elementary classroom assistant/PCA; Tina Gibson, transfer from second to fifth grade teacher; Stacey Bumbarger, full-time classroom assistant; Courtney Terry, transfer from first to second grade teacher; Tristen McGuire, homebound instructor; Melissa Helsel, volunteer girls softball coach; and Natalie Gordon and Hannah Archuleta, substitute school nurses.
- Resignations: Zachary Hess as full-time classroom assistant; and Brittany Hipps as elementary secretary.
- Field trip approvals: Elementary Student Council to multiple locations in Clearfield for its annual field trip; 25 students to the Clinton County Fair Grounds; and Key Club members to Hershey Park as a reward for their service projects.
- “Into Reading” curriculum approval for grades K-6 at a cost of $457,496.
- Capital items: Relocate dumpsters at a cost not to exceed $8,675; purchase a new ticket booth at a cost not to exceed $6,200; driveway lighting at a cost not to exceed $5,627; and construct elementary sidewalk and ramp at a cost not to exceed $5,958.
- Beacon Light’s request approval to use the elementary school for its summer program.
- Approval of the Clearfield Diamond Club and Clearfield Lady Bison Diamond Club booster clubs.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Chief Vincent McGinnis of the Clearfield Regional Police Department introduced himself to the board and said the department is planning to have some of its younger police officers tour the schools. Tours would occur during school hours to familiarize officers with the buildings and atmosphere.