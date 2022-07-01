The Clearfield Area School Board approved the following motions at its meeting Monday.
- New hires, transfers and position recommendations: Todd Sproull, assistant marching band; Denise McGranor, 10th grade class advisor; Tangi Borden, junior high assistant girl’s soccer coach; Scott Weight, bus driver; Melissa Helsel, volunteer girl’s golf coach; Jill Ogden, Debbie Garito, Kristin Turner and Sherry Wills, extended school year paraprofessionals; Jennifer Thorp ESY teacher substitute; Carl Heaton III, transfer to full-time second shift custodian at junior/senior high school; Richard Kunkle, transfer to full-time day shift custodian at junior/senior high school; Myles Caragein, elementary wrestling coach; Kelly Kaskan, elementary girl’s basketball coach; Edward Catherman, secondary business, computer and information technology teacher; Andrew Rothrock, band volunteer; Claire Mikesell, secondary health and physical education teacher; Dylan Thompson, ESY teacher; and Mary Rose, Spanish teacher.
- Resignations: Jon Mikesell, varsity assistant swimming coach; Coleen Rumery, classroom assistant; Janice Coble, ESY paraprofessional; Denise McGranor, eighth grade class advisor; Jennifer Gaston, assistant elementary principal; Alexa Emmonds, special education teacher; Sloan Danver, junior varsity volleyball coach; and Brande Plyler, secondary life skills coach.
Approve the following curriculum related materials: “Intro to Math” for grades 7 and 8 with Writable and Waggle; “Intro to Math” for grades 7 and 8; and “Elementary Health K-8 SPARK Healthy Lifestyle Choices.”