Clearfield Area School Board approved its final 2023-24 budget of $54.4 million with no tax increases at a special meeting Monday night.
The budget keeps real estate taxes as 105 mills. This means that a resident with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $2,625 in real estate taxes.
Business Administrator Sam Maney said there is no change from the preliminary budget the board approved last month.
The 2023-24 budget projects $54,492,285 in expenditures and $48,999,651 in revenue, giving the district a deficit of $5,492,634.
However, Maney said this is a worst case scenario, and it is unlikely the deficit would be this high.
In other business, during the committee meetings, Superintendent Terry Struble recommended the board approve resurfacing the track at a cost not to exceed $175,000.
Struble said the project is included in the 2023-24 budget. He said the track needs to be resurfaced soon or they risk having to do a more expensive project later.
In speaking with contractors, Struble said they believe the project could be completed in time for the start of the school year in the fall.
When asked when the football field turf would need to be replaced, Struble said it is still in good condition and has three or four years left.