Clearfield School district adds second SRO
The Clearfield Area School District board approved adding a second school resource officer. Officer Levi Olson, left, will be joining current SRO Charles Marshall, right. Both officers will work full-time in the school district. Olson will be stationed at the elementary school and Marshall at the high school. SRO’s are fully armed and equipped members of the Lawrence Township Police Department.

The Clearfield Area School District Board of School Directors approved the agreement with Lawrence Township to add an additional police officer in the school district at its meeting Monday night.

The school district has had one school resource officer, Officer Charles Marshall, for the last four years. Marshall splits his time between the high school and the elementary school.

