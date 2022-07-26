The Clearfield Area School District Board of School Directors approved the agreement with Lawrence Township to add an additional police officer in the school district at its meeting Monday night.
The school district has had one school resource officer, Officer Charles Marshall, for the last four years. Marshall splits his time between the high school and the elementary school.
The school district is now adding a second school resource officer, Officer Levi Olson.
School resource officers are fully equipped and armed members of the Lawrence Township Police Department. Both Olson and Marshall will work full-time in the school district full-time.
Olson will be stationed at the elementary school while Marshall will be stationed at the high school.
Marshall said Olson has been with the Lawrence Township Police Department for nine years. He and Olson were formerly partners on the night shift together before he became the school resource officer four years ago.
“I think he will be a great asset for us,” Marshall said.
Olson thanked the school board for the opportunity to be the school resource officer.
It is a five-year agreement, and the school district pays for the salary, benefits and milage for the police officers. It costs roughly $100,000 per year, per officer.
Superintendent Terry Struble said the school district added the additional SRO to improve security for students and staff.