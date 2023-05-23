Clearfield Area Board of School Directors voted to add a second assistant principal position at the elementary school at its meeting Monday night.
Superintendent Terry Struble said for the past nine years since the district consolidated its elementary schools, the district has tried going with only one assistant principal — but they found there is just too much work, especially when it comes to student behavior issues.
Additionally, the principals have to supervise more than 100 teachers and staff, Struble said.
“We have more than 150 staff in the building and we only have two administrators tasked with trying to do all that,” Struble said.
The school district is anticipating the additional assistant principal would cost the district $132,000, according to Business Administrator Sam Maney.
In other business, the school board approved the following motions:
Personel changes:
- New teachers — Cassandra Miller, high school Spanish teacher. Struble said Miller is a graduate of Clearfield Area High School and worked as a substitute Spanish teacher for the district this year. Virginia Stattel, elementary music teacher. She is currently a teacher at Juniata Valley and is interested in working with the high school marching band, Struble said. Hannah Uschock, secondary special education learning support teacher at the JR/SR high school.
- Other positions — Nathan Sipes, junior varsity wrestling coach; Sandy Bailor, assistant girls basketball coach; Maureen Winters-Mills, junior varsity girls basketball coach; Kellie Swales, Jessica Glunt and George Mosch, junior high girls basketball coaches; Bailey Flanagan, 9th grade cheerleading coach; Ally Hertlein, junior high cheerleading coach, Tiffany Harlow and Leanne Adams, assistant yearbook advisors; Denise McGranor, yearbook advisor, Stephen Switala, fall play director and spring musical director, Lesley Appleton, junior high assistant boys soccer coach; Donald Shimmel JR/SR high school bus ramp supervisor; Mary Stank, elementary after school tutor, homebound instructor and substitute detention supervisor; Jessica Komonczi, substitute JR/SR high bus ramp supervisor and substitute detention supervisor, Paula Sweetser, bus driver, Donnie Shimmel, and Grandon Billotte, driver’s education instructors; Sara Liptak, Jr/Sr. summer school mathematics teacher; Page Reefer, JR/SR summer English teacher; Patrick Pablo, JR/SR summer school social studies teacher; David Wright, JR/SR summer school special education teacher; Michael Knepp, JR/SR summer school science teacher; Shayla Brink, JR/SR summer school guidance counselor; David Patrick, volunteer baseball coach; Jessica McDaniel, high school band front advisor; Anna Anderson, volunteer track and field coach; William Bowman, variety assistant boys basketball coach George Smeal, transfer from day shift elementary custodian to elementary custodian.
- Resignations — Denise McGranor, 11th grade class advisor, Donnie Shimmel, varsity assistant boys basketball coach; Barbara Bender, assistant yearbook advisor, Nathan Sipes, junior high assistant wrestling coach; Madison Wingate, part-time classroom assistant; Katelynn McAllister, full-time elementary classroom assistant.
The board also approved the following motions:
- adopt HMH Into Literature with writable digital licenses and professional development curriculum for grades 9-10 at a cost of $113,340 utilizing federal ESSR (Elementary and Secondary School Relief) funds as appropriate.
- adopt HMH Social Studies with writable, digital licenses and professional development curriculum for grades 5-8 at a cost of $133,213 using ESSR funds as appropriate.
- adopt. McGraw-Hill Teen Health & Health with digital licenses for JR/SR high health classes at a cost of $17,563.95 using ESSR funds as appropriate.
- approve the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center 2023-24 budget.
- facility use request approvals — Clearfield Legion Baseball and Teener League Baseball to use the high school fields this summer, Lezzer Lumber Classic Coaches to use the Bison Stadium for practices in May and June; The Dance Company to use the JR/SR facility for a rehearsal on June 8 and a performance on June 10 and Front and Centre Productions to use the Jr./Sr. facility from July 11 to the 27 for practices and July 28-30 for performances.
- voted to change its official mailing address to 2831 Washington Ave., Clearfield PA, 16830. The district had been using P.O. boxes, which will no longer be in use.
- approve the purchase and installation of stage backlights at the Jr./Sr. high school by Illuminated Integrations at a cost of $5,996. Front and Centre Productions Inc. is donating $3,000 towards the cost of installation.
- approve the 3-year agreement with Nittany Learning Services to provide Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth.
- approve the 5-year agreement with Sapphire as the district’s Student Information Software.