Clearfield Borough and Sandy Township have issued statements that burn bans enacted last week have been lifted.
“We encourage you to still use extreme caution if you build a fire,” Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse said in a Wednesday statemetn. “Some kind of fire pit, grill, or enclosure is recommended, as well as a bucket of water, hose, or other source of water in case the fire gets out of control.”
According to Borough ordinances, the only open fires allowed in the borough are for cooking purposes.