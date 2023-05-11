The Clearfield Regional Police Commission on Wednesday voted to authorize the purchase of new body cameras for its police officers — as long as it doesn’t cost the police commission any additional funds.
The department is looking to purchase an Axon body camera system that costs about $115,000 and the police commission has secured about $48,000 in grant funds from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquence. They have also received about $43,000 in donation funds.
For the past two months, the commission has been looking for ways to pay for the remaining cost.
But on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Julie Curry said potentially there is an organization that is willing to pay for the remaining cost.
But she said Axon is giving them a discounted rate on the body camera system and that price is only good until the end of its fiscal year, which ends in June.
Curry asked the commission to approve the purchase of the new body cameras conditional on the department securing the remaining funds at no cost to the police commission.
The police commission voted 4-0 to approve Curry’s request. Commission member Randy Powell was absent.
If the purchase of the body camera system goes through, the police department would seek to replace its in-car camera system with an Axon camera system. She said the new in-car camera system would cost about the same as the body cameras, and she has already sent out several grant applications to pay for the cost.
In other business, the commission approved its final 2023 budget, which calls for $2,549,341 in income and expenditures for the final 10 months of 2023.
The budget begins in March and runs through the end of the year. Lawrence Township’s share is $1,156,985, and Clearfield Borough’s share is $946,626. By agreement, the borough is paying 45 percent of the municipal cost and the township 55 percent.
The budget will now go to the Clearfield Borough Council and the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors for approval.
The commission also voted to have one meeting a month on the second Wednesday of each month starting in June. The police commission had been meeting twice a month on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month.