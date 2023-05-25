Clearfield Regional Police Department is close to having enough funds to purchase new body cameras after the Clearfield Fraternal Order of the Eagles made a large donation.
At the Clearfield Regional Police Commission recent meeting, Chief Vincent McGinnis announced the Eagles club is donating $15,000 towards the purchase of new body cameras for the police department.
McGinnis also said After Dark restaurant of Clearfield also made a contribution, but didn’t disclose the amount.
The new cameras cost about $115,000. The new donations combined with grants the department has already received puts the department close to the amount it needed to raise.
At its last meeting, the commission authorized the purchase of the cameras pending the department raising the remaining funds through donations or grants.
Commission Chairman Steve Livergood said he is confident the department will be able to raise the remaining funds.
In other business, the commission voted to hire Anthony Lash as a full-time police officer pending final certification. Lash is currently enrolled in the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Academy and is graduating on June 9. He will be taking his final certification test on June 12, McGinnis said.
The commission also voted to hire Terry Lingenfelter on a part-time basis at $25 per hour plus mileage to conduct background checks on prospective employees of the police department.
The motions to hire the new employees were approved with a 4-0 vote.
Commission member Dr. Michael McSkimming was absent