Clearfield Regional Police Commission hired a new police officer and approved credit card transactions at the police station at its meeting Wednesday night.
The commission voted to hire Jesse Verdill as a full-time police officer. Verdill is currently a full-time officer at the Ligonier Valley Police Department.
Chief Vincent McGinnis said Verdill would start once he wraps up is duties at his current employer.
In other business, on the recommendation of Assistant Chief Julie Curry, the commission approved the purchase of a credit card machine.
Curry said they have a lot of people who come to the police station to obtain accident reports. The cost is $15 and many people don’t carry cash and want to pay with a debit or credit card.
The cost of the credit card machine is $299, Curry said. Commission member Jeremy Ruffner said he would also get some information on setting up a system where people could pay by credit card online.
Clearfield Borough Street Foreman Todd Kling was in attendance at the meeting and asked if there was a way the police department could notify the borough road crew when signs or other property is damaged in an accident so they could be repaired or replaced promptly.
Commission member and Lawrence Township Supervisor Randy Powell said the township has similar issues, sometimes they find out, sometimes they don’t when a sign or township property is damaged in an accident.
McGinnis said the police department would notify the municipalities of damage via a phone call and if it is after hours they can just leave a message.
Commission member Stephanie Tarbay, who is also president of the Clearfield Borough Council, said the borough has a software system that organizes the tickets or work orders for the road and code department and said they could set it up so the police department could notify the road crew of damaged property via the software system.
Kling said this is probably the best solution because they can access this information immediately on their cell phones.
Ruffner, who is also a Lawrence Township Supervisor, said he is going to look into it and perhaps they could get the same software system for the township.
Secretary Barbara Shaffner also reported the budget is almost complete and there are only a few personnel matters that have to be worked out. Ruffner said it should be ready for approval at the next meeting.