Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough held a public meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the proposal to merge the two municipalities’ police departments to form a regional police department.
Lawrence Township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said by combining the departments, it would allow them to add more full-time police officers without having to pay more than they do now for police protection.
Currently Clearfield Borough has seven full-time police officers and two part-time police officers, and Lawrence Township has 12 full-time officers and one part-time officer.
However, one of Lawrence Township’s full-time officers is a school resource officer and is stationed at Clearfield Area High School full-time, Chief Douglas Clark said. The school district pays all of the costs associated with the SRO.
Clark said the school district has approached the police department about adding another full-time SRO — one each at the high school and elementary school — but they are still working on how they can get this done.
According to Clark, under the regionalization plan, there would be a total of 23 full-time officers and no part-time officers — a chief, an assistant chief, four sergeants, a detective and 16 patrol officers operating in four squads, with squads of five, (four officers and a sergeant). A squad would operate on alternating day shifts and another squad on alternating evening shifts.
“The community at large, both Lawrence and Clearfield combined, are going to have more officers on the road answering calls,” Clark said.
Plus, the department would have a detective to conduct more in-depth investigations.
“It’s going to be fantastic when it’s all said and done and I think it’s a department that all the citizens in both Lawrence Township and Clearfield can be very proud of,” Clark said.
Chief Vincent McGinnis agreed and said both he and Clark and many of the police officers are currently working 12-hour shifts because of staffing shortages.
“We haven’t seen any downside to this,” McGinnis said.
Clark and McGinnis said officers in both police departments already work well together and there would be no issues combining the two departments.
By having more officers, the officers and the community would be safer and response times would be faster — and at the same cost they are paying now, Ruffner said.
The new department would be based at the Lawrence Township Building and would be called the Clearfield Regional Police Department, Ruffner said.
Ruffner said if the police department is regionalized, it would make a full consolidation of the borough and the township easier.
When asked how the regional police department would be able to keep the cost the same while converting three part-time officers to full time, Ruffner said the elimination of duplication of services would offset the increased personnel costs.
Borough Councilman Steve Livergood said that is their hope, but the financial analysis has not yet been completed.
Clearfield Borough Operations Manger Leslie Stott said in a telephone interview it costs about $100,000 in salary, benefits and associated costs per full-time police officer in 2022. The borough budgeted $118,877 for salaries for part-time officers in 2022.
The costs of the regional department would be split between the municipalities with Lawrence Township paying 55 percent of the cost and Clearfield Borough paying 45 percent. The new police department would be governed by a five member regional police commission with two members each from the Clearfield Borough Council and the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors and one member from the public.
Ruffner said they are still looking for someone to be the fifth member. Those interested should submit contact the township or the borough.
The regional police commission would develop the department’s annual budget, which would then be submitted to the Clearfield Borough Council and the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors for approval.
Ruffner said he hopes to have the new regional police department up and running by Jan. 1, but that is a tentative date.
When asked if the township police department’s pension still has a deficit, Supervisor Randy Powell said the pension’s investments have done well the past few years and it has reduced the deficit from by approximately $400,000. He said it was roughly $600,000 a few years ago.
The two municipalities will be meeting monthly on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month starting at 5 p.m. beginning in August at the township building, and they are open to the public, Ruffner said.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers spoke in favor of regionalizing the police departments.
“It just makes sense,” Sayers said.
He said not only does it eliminate duplication of services, it would streamline the process in the prosecution of crimes.
“It’s going to benefit everyone in the long run,” Sayers said. “I think it’s a fantastic idea.”
Several members of the public such as Ron Porter of Clearfield also voiced their support for the plan.
“I think it’s a grand idea,” Porter said.