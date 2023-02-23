Clearfield Regional Police Commission discussed the installation of camera equipment in the police station interview rooms at its meeting Wednesday night.
Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township are merging their police departments into a regional police department, which is scheduled to go live on March 5. The borough police department has already moved into the Lawrence Township police station.
Julie Curry, assistant chief of the regional police department and interim chief of the Lawrence Township Police Department, reported that the Phone Guys of Clearfield gave them a quote of $3,962.50 to install Clearfield Borough Police Department cameras in the new regional police department station.
Lawrence Township Police Department has cameras, but they are having difficulty with the sound, Curry said.
Commission member Randy Powell said they are having difficulty finding replacement microphones that are compatible with the township’s system.
However, commission member and Lawrence Township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the borough’s cameras use analog technology that is out of date, and instead of paying to have them installed, it would be better to purchase all digital system with cameras, microphones and DVR.
“I would be very reluctant to put that old equipment in there,” Ruffner said.
Ruffner said the analog cameras are only going to get more expensive to replace. Additionally he said the cameras aren’t compatible with the new digital technology and when it comes time to upgrade the system, they will end up paying to have the old system removed and completely replaced, costing more in the long run.
Ruffner said he would like to get a quote on the cost of installing an all digital camera and microphone system in the interview rooms.
Commission Chairman Steve Livergood and Clearfield Borough council member asked Vincent McGinnis, chief of the regional police department and Clearfield Borough Police Department, how soon do they need the cameras installed. McGinnis said they need them as soon as possible because without them conducting interviews is a problem.
Ruffner asked if they could use the borough’s DVR/NVR, but McGinnis said they can’t because borough’s is also being used by several external security cameras.
Livergood suggested they use the borough’s system for three or four years and once everything gets settled they can install a new system.
Commission member and borough Councilwoman Stephanie Tarbay said she would like to see if there are better alternatives and suggested they could hold a special meeting in a week or so to vote on it so they don’t have to wait until their regularly scheduled meeting.
Ruffner said he believes he could get a quote on a system within a day.
Commission member Dr. Michael McSkimming said he too would like to see additional options and asked McGinnis if it would be “out of bounds” if they waited an additional week on this, and McGinnis said it wouldn’t.
The commission voted unanimously to authorize Ruffner to seek quotes on an all digital system.
Curry asked that whichever system is installed that it is not connected to the Internet. She said for security reasons, they don’t want the cameras in the interview rooms in areas defendants or witnesses are housed to be connected to the Internet.