Clearfield Police Chief Vincent McGinnis reported the borough continues to have issues with motorists illegally passing school buses when their flashing red lights are activated during Thursday’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council.
“It’s a really big problem,” McGinnis said.
He said the issue is creating a safety hazard for children going to and exiting the school buses.
When a bus has its red flashing signals and its stop arm extended, all vehicles must stop at least 10 feet away from the bus if they are on a painted roadway or a road with a ridged/grooved median, McGinnis said.
McGinnis said many people don’t realize that if a bus is stopped at an intersection, all other vehicles at the intersection must stop whether or not it is marked with a stop sign.
And he said motorists at the convenience store across from St. Francis School cannot leave the parking lot until the bus’s red flashing lights are off.
“It’s all about keeping everybody safe,” McGinnis said. “We don’t need any ugly incidents.”
Violators face a fine of $250, five points on one’s driving record and a license suspension of 60 days, according to the state Department of Transportation.
In other business, McGinnis reported the police department continues to accept unwanted prescription drugs. If anyone has any prescription drugs they no longer need, bring them to the police station for proper disposal.