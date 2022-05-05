HARRISBURG — Jay N. Silberblatt of the law firm of Silberblatt Mermelstein PC, Pittsburgh, will become president of the Pennsylvania Bar Association at the conclusion of the association’s May 13 House of Delegates meeting in Hershey.
A voting member the PBA House of Delegates, the policymaking body of the association, Silberblatt is currently completing his term as PBA president-elect.
A third-generation Pennsylvania lawyer, Silberblatt was raised in Clearfield, where his father and grandfather practiced law, and was a 1973 graduate of Clearfield Area High School.
In the community, Silberblatt is the vice chair of the Board of Squonk Opera and a member of the Forest Hills Borough Planning Commission. Silberblatt is a past president of Temple Sinai. He has served on the boards of directors of the Jewish Association on Aging and the Rauh Jewish Archives of the Senator John Heinz History Center.
Silberblatt is a cum laude graduate of Allegheny College and earned his J.D. at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, where he served as a senior writer on the Law Review. He is Board Certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy as a Civil Trial Advocate and as a Civil Pretrial Practice Advocate.