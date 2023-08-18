Clearfield Municipal Authority is requesting additional information from Lawrence Township on transactions using sanitary sewer surcharge funds.
CMA recently agreed to take over all of the township’s and Clearfield Borough’s sanitary sewer lines. As a part of the agreement, the two municipalities agreed to transfer over all of the revenues from the borough and the township’s sanitary sewer surcharges and all the assets the two municipalities purchased using funds from their sanitary surcharges and in exchange the CMA would assume all of the sanitary sewer lines and all of the debt the borough and the township incurred to upgrade their sanitary sewer systems.
CMA Solicitor John Ryan said there are six transactions the township completed in 2021 and 2022 using its sanitary sewer funds that require more information.
The transactions are as follows:
April 21, 2021, $50,000 tabled “sewer”
July 7, 2021, $27,000 for “road crew emergency”
Dec. 8, 2021, $100,000 check to CNB bank “general”
Sept. 7, 2022, $104,165 “new truck”
Dec. 19, 2022 $42,910 “transfer”
The total amount of the transfers is $360,349.
Ryan said he sent the township a letter in June requesting information on the transactions, but has not yet received a response.
The CMA board voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday afternoon to authorize Ryan to send another letter to the township requesting the information. In attendance were Chairman Russell Triponey, Katie Penoyer, Melissa Campbell, and Chuck Sheaffer. Board members Greg Dixon, Wayne Smith and Andy Spencer were absent.
After the Lawrence Township Supervisors meeting Tuesday night, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner was asked about the municipal authority’s request for information and he said he didn’t see the original letter and didn’t know about the request, but would look into it once the township receives the new letter from Ryan.
CMA is also waiting on the transfer of the title of Clearfield Borough’s sewer camera vacuum trailer, according to CMA Manager Richard Lopez.
Former manager and current CMA consultant John Williams said the delay is because the borough is looking to have a shared use agreement drawn up first where the borough would be allowed to use the sewer vacuum.
Ryan said he believes they shouldn’t put the cart before the horse and the borough needs to transfer the title to CMA first.
Once that is done CMA would offer the borough a mutual use agreement on the camera truck, Ryan said.