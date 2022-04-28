The Clearfield Municipal Authority moved forward with two infrastructure projects in the hopes of getting federal infrastructure grant money at its meeting Tuesday.
Federal money could soon be available through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority to replace old water lines. As a result CMA engineer Jim Balliet said CMA staff compiled a list of old cast iron water lines that should be replaced.
“We wanted to be in a position to take advantage of it if it happens,” Balliet said.
PENNVEST funds infrastructure projects using low interest loans or a combination of low interest loans and grant funds. He said the loans usually have an interest rate of about 1 percent for 20 years.
Added together, the targeted water lines to be replaced total about 10 miles, Balliet said.
Many of these water lines were installed in the early 1900’s and are about 100 years old, CMA manager John Williams said.
For this project, CMA is calling for 30,000 feet of four, six and eight inch diameter pipe, three miles of 12-inch pipe and a mile of 16-inch diameter pipe, Balliet said.
Including permitting costs, this project will probably cost $15 to $20 million, Balliet said.
But he said it could be higher because the cost of pipe, especially large diameter pipe, has skyrocketed in recent months.
He said a few months ago the authority got quotes for some pipe for a project, and the pipe cost $158,000. Since then the cost has gone up to almost $400,000 for the same large diameter pipe.
To apply for PENNVEST funding, CMA has to complete a Uniform Environmental Review and submit a map of which water lines they wish to replace, Balliet said. But CMA wouldn’t have to complete the design and engineering on this project unless it gets funded, Balliet stated.
He said it is unlikely the additional federal funds would be available for the July PENNVEST meeting, but CMA is hoping to have an application ready for the August deadline for the October meeting.
“Hopefully we have something together by then,” Balliet said.
Balliet said CMA probably should not go to PENNVEST with a $20 million project. The authority will break it up into smaller projects and prioritize the worst areas first. It will go to PENNVEST with a third or a fourth of the total to see if it can get funding.
“They will be more apt to fund a $3-$4 million project than a $20 million project,” Balliet said.
The grants are awarded competitively, and if there aren’t a lot of applications during the next round of funding, it is possible CMA would ask for funding for two phases of the project, Balliet said.
The other project CMA is looking at is replacing Lift Station No. 1, located behind CVS in Clearfield Borough, replacing and enlarging the force sanitary sewer mains, which often break, causing CMA to be fined by the state Department of Environmental Protection, as well as enlarging the gravity mains that run from the lift station to the sanitary sewer plant located along Beauty Lane in Lawrence Township.
He said the project has to be completed eventually, it is just a question of when. With the prospect of federal infrastructure money becoming available, CMA wants to be in the position of taking advantage of it, Balliet said.
Balliet said he hopes to have a scope of work and a cost estimate for this project done by next month’s meeting. The CMA board would then have to decide whether it wants to move ahead and design and permit the project in an attempt to get federal infrastructure money.
“It doesn’t look like we are going to run out of work anytime soon,” CMA Chairman Russell Triponey said.