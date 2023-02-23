The Clearfield Municipal Authority voted to modify its application for funding to connect its sanitary sewer system with the Woodland Bigler Area Authority at its meeting Tuesday.
The state Department of Environmental Protection is requiring extensive upgrades to WBAA’s aging sanitary sewer plant. Instead of the upgrades, the two authorities are exploring constructing a three-mile sanitary sewer line along US Route 322 at an estimated cost of $6,302,370.
This would connect the two systems and allow the WBAA’s sewage to be treated at the CMA wastewater treatment plant, which has more than enough capacity to handle the additional sewage.
CMA engineer Jim Balliet, of Twin, Dobson & Foreman of Altoona, said the CMA submitted an application for an H2O grant funded by federal infrastructure funding to help pay for the project. When they originally applied for the grant, the CMA was under the impression that the grant had a 50 percent local match and requested $3,151,185 in grant funds.
However, after speaking with DEP officials, it was discovered the grant requires a 50 percent match of the grant funds received, which means the grant could fund up to 66.7 percent of the total cost, Balliet said.
On the recommendation of Balliet, the CMA voted to revise its application and increase its request to $4,201,580.
Balliet said there is considerable competition for these grant funds. He said DEP officials informed him that there are more than 1,000 applications totaling almost $1.5 billion, and there is only $330 million available in this round of funding.
However, Balliet said with this federal money, the rules are a bit different than previous grants. Any project that has already started is automatically eliminated from consideration for funding, and this will reduce the number of eligible projects. He said this doesn’t affect any of the CMA’s applications, but there have been municipalities in the region that have had to withdraw their applications due to this requirement.
Balliet said it will probably be months before they hear whether or not they receive the grant funds.