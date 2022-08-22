Clearfield Municipal Authority and Lawrence Township are getting a bit of a reprieve on fines from the state Department of Environmental Protection.
CMA Engineer Jim Balliet of Altoona-based Gwin Dobson & Foreman reported last week that the DEP has issued the CMA a new National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, which gives the CMA more leeway when it comes to sanitary sewer discharges into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Clearfield continues to have issues with excess storm water entering the sanitary sewer system. During rain events, the excess water sometimes overloads the sanitary system and forces the CMA to discharge raw sewage into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in violation of state and federal regulations.
The authority discharges into the river at Lift Station No. 1 near CVS, and in Hyde near the Hyde Bridge. DEP had classified the Hyde sanitary sewer overflow as a Sanitary Sewer Overflow and would fine the CMA every time the raw sewage was discharged from the SSO. CMA had an agreement with Lawrence Township where the township would pay 80 percent of the fines and the CMA 20 percent, because it is believed much of the problem is due to sanitary sewer lines owned by Lawrence Township.
CMA’s last NPDES permit expired in 2012, and DEP held off issuing another permit because CMA built a new wastewater treatment plant — and DEP wasn’t sure how it would handle the discharge issues with the borough and the township, Balliet said. But with CMA about to take ownership of all of the Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township’s sewer lines, DEP has decided to lessen CMA’s requirements and classify the Hyde overflow as a Combined Sewer Overflow, which requires the authority to show it is capturing 85 percent of the flow and allows the CMA to discharge into the river four to six times a year before incurring fines.
“This is a huge win in this permit,” Balliet said. “It’s going to be good for the authority.” Balliet said he has yet to thoroughly review the new NPDES permit as it is 188-page document.
Lift Station No. 1 is already classified as a CSO and CMA is required to stop discharging sewage into the river from both the Hyde and Lift Station No. 1. The change would keep the CMA and the township from being fined every time they discharge from Hyde.
CMA is applying for federal funding for a $12.6 million project for improvements to Lift Station No. 1 and to replace the sewer main lines from the lift station to the sanitary sewer plant to bring it into compliance with state and federal regulations.