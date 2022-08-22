Clearfield Municipal Authority and Lawrence Township are getting a bit of a reprieve on fines from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

CMA Engineer Jim Balliet of Altoona-based Gwin Dobson & Foreman reported last week that the DEP has issued the CMA a new National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, which gives the CMA more leeway when it comes to sanitary sewer discharges into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.

