Clearfield Municipal Authority voted to authorize its engineer to begin design on a $12.6 million project to upgrade Lift Station No. 1 and replace sewer mains in the hopes of obtaining federal infrastructure funds for the project.
The authority’s board recently voted unanimously to enter into a contract with its engineer, Gwin, Dobson & Foreman, to begin the design.
Lift Station No. 1 is nearing the end of its useful life, and Clearfield continues to have issues with excess storm water entering the sanitary sewer system. During rain events, the excess water sometimes overloads the sanitary system and forces the CMA to discharge raw sewage into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in violation of state and federal regulations.
The proposed project would bring that section of the sanitary sewer system into compliance with state and federal regulations.
The project would replace Lift Station No. 1 and replace about a half mile of forced main sewer lines and about two miles of gravity sewer mains with larger diameter pipes, which would allow the excess water to be transported to the sanitary sewer plant for treatment.
Lift Station No. 1 is located behind CVS pharmacy in Clearfield Borough.
Congress recently authorized an additional $500 billion in federal funds for infrastructure and the CMA is moving forward on the lift station project now in the hopes of getting federal funding for it.
On July 28, CMA Engineer Jim Balliet of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman said they met with the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, which will be distributing Pennsylvania’s federal grant funds, and state Department of Environmental Protection officials. Balliet said PENNVEST officials said the project is eligible for funding and recommended they submit an application.
Before a project can get funding from PENNVEST, Balliet said enough of its design has to be completed for it to get all of the necessary permits.
It is a two-tiered engineering agreement where the the first section would be completed at a cost of $500,000. If the project receives federal funding, the rest of the design would be completed at a cost of $250,000, Balliet said.
If the project does not get federal funding, the CMA board could delay completing the project to seek other sources of funding. Therefore, the completed design work would not be wasted because the project has to be done in the next few years anyway, Balliet said.
“We have been talking about this Lift Station No. 1 project for a long time,” board chairman Russell Triponey said. “We need to get this done.”