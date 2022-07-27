Clearfield Area High School’s Choir will be performing at the Clearfield County Fair Grandstand prior to the Foreigner concert on Aug. 3.
School board member Shawna Rothrock made the announcement at the recent school board meeting.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 9:46 pm
Rothrock said Choir Director Andrew Rothrock received a phone call from Foreigner’s public relations department who said before the COVID-19 pandemic the band would ask local choirs to perform and sing along with them on stage.
Since the pandemic, they had to change that, so now they ask local choir groups to perform before the band’s concert.
Approximately 15 students are allowed to perform.
“So anyone going to see Foreigner at the fair next week will see 15 of our students singing before the show,” Rothrock said.
In other business, the school board approved:
