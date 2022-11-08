Clearfield County’s turnout appeared to be high, Clearfield County Director of Election Dawn Graham said shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
For a midterm election, Graham said early reports were that the polls were busy.
“We had a pretty good turnout,” Graham said.
Inspector Tammy Welder of Woodward Precinct Two, which was one of the early precincts to drop off their results at the Election Office, said this election was busy, perhaps the busiest she has ever seen at their precinct, including the 2020 Presidential Election. However, she noted that a large number of Houtzdale voters were added to the Woodward Precinct Two since the 2020 Election.
She said about 200 Houtzdale voters were moved to the Woodward No. 2 precinct.
There was also a large number mail in and absentee ballots during this election, Graham said.
The county sent out 4,987 mail-in and absentee ballots, and 4,631 were returned, a rate of 92.9 percent, according to Assistant Director of Elections Sue Payonk.
In the last midterm election in 2018, the county had about 2,000 absentee ballots — but that was before the state added mail-in ballots as an option, Graham said. It was also pre-COVID-19.
There were no major problems at the polls, according to Graham. One precinct had a minor issue with a counting machine, but it was corrected without incident, Graham said.
“They got it fixed and everything was good,” Graham said.
The first precinct to bring their results to the election office was Clearfield Borough’s Third Ward. Third Ward voters cast their ballots at the Expo I Building, which is only 1.1 miles away from the Election Office, which is located along E. Locust Street in Downtown Clearfield.
The Election Office made one change in how it posts the results online, Graham said. Instead of posting a running tally on the county’s election webpage, the county is waiting until all of the regular ballots are counted before posting the results. As a result, election workers don’t have to stop counting ballots to post the running tally on the webpage, Graham said.
As of 10 p.m., results were not yet posted on the county’s Election Central website, which was not in time for The Progress’ press time. Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass said results would be uploaded at some point Tuesday night, but those results would not include main-in ballots due to a technical issue with the scanning machine.
All results are unofficial for several weeks until the election is certified.
The Progress will publish county results online on Wednesday, and in print in Thursday’s edition.