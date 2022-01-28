The Clearfield County Department of Emergency Services along with the Clearfield County Commissioners and the state Department of Health have established a free covid testing site.
Testing will be conducted at the Tri County Church Clearfield Campus located at 321 Mill Rd., Clearfield across from the Clearfield County Fair Grounds. Testing will be available beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1, and will continue until Saturday, Feb. 12.
- Tuesday, Feb. 1, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 3, 12:30 –6 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 8, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 10, 12:30 –6 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
No appointment is necessary. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. Up to 450 patients can be tested per day.
Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Patients will pull up in front of the building and will be tested in their vehicle. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.