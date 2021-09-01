Despite heavy rains, most of Clearfield County escaped the worst of Hurricane Ida, which swept throught the region late Tuesday and most of Wednesday.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. in a telephone interview with The Progress, Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson of Accuweather of State College said Clearfield County was expected to get anywhere between two and four inches of rain, with the southern part of the county receiving closer to four inches and the northern parts of the county receiveing two or less inches.
“In general, the farther south you go the heavier the rain totals will be,” Larson said. “The reason for that is it is closer to the center of what’s left of Ida.”
For example, State College, Altoona and Johnstown were receiving a lot more rain than Clearfield, Larson said
He said as of 2:30 p.m. Clearfield had received 1.28 inches of rain, State College 2.5 inches, Johnstown 4.77 inches and Altoona 5.11 inches of rain.
“That’s an extrodinary amount of rain for this neck of the woods,” Larson said of Altoona and Johnstown’s rainfall totals.
In contrast, Bradford received less than a quarter of an inch of rain by 2:30 p.m.
“It really tapers off the farther north you go,” Larson said.
He said the rainfall in the southern part of the county could cause some risk of flooding, mostly on some streets and highways.
“I wouldn’t say there will be no flooding, but it’s certainly not nearly the risk of what’s going on to your south,” Larson said.
He said he expected the worst of rain to stop sometime between 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.
However, he said with streams and tributaries there is some lag between when the rains fall and when they flood.
Clearfield County 911 Director Dave McClure said yesterday afternoon that dispatchers only received a couple of reports of basements being flooded, but he said it could get worse later in the day.