Clearfield County Commissioners discussed the need for foster parents at its workshop meeting yesterday.
Clearfield County has a need for additional foster parents, especially for older children and those with special needs, according to Resource Parent Coordinator Erin Rowles of Clearfield County Children Youth and Family Services.
Children who are not placed with foster care parents are often placed in group homes or shelter care. Foster care is preferable over institutions because children who spend their childhoods institutionalized don’t know how to function in a family, Rowels said.
There are roughly 90 to 110 children in foster care in the county and more than half of them are teenagers, Rowles said.
Typically, the hardest ones to place are the foster care children aged 13 to 21.
Some of them have special needs that create additional barriers. For example, some cannot be placed in homes with other children, some cannot be placed in homes with pets, etc.
Foster care parents for children with special needs and older children do get subsidized at a higher rate because they often do need more supervision and have to be taken to appointments, etc., Rowles said.
The county also needs more respite care families, which is a short term placement of 24-72 hours, Rowles said. This program is a good way for people who don’t want to be a foster care parent full time.
Foster care parents must be 21 or older and they must pass all the necessary clearances. It is also required that foster care parents complete six hours of training, Rowles said.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster care parent should contact Rowles at 814-765-1541 or email at elrowles@clearfieldco.org. Prospective foster care parents would be sent a manual and an application and they are asked to read the manual in full before filling out the application. Once the application is completed and processed, two or three home visits will be scheduled for the licensing process.
A maximum of six children can be in a foster home, but there is a waiver process to allow more children in a home. Typically, this is for situations where a sibling group would put the number of children at seven or more, Rowles said.
Single parents can also be foster care parents. Rowles said there is a need for single parents homes because there are some children who have issues with father figures or mother figures and a single parent home is preferable.
“There really is no family we wouldn’t accept as long as they meet the requirements,” Rowles said.
She said it takes approximately 45 to 60 days to become a foster care parent as long as the applicant completes all the necessary paperwork.
When children are placed in foster care, they first try to keep the children in the same school district and secondly they try to keep them close to their home as possible. Because some local school districts have children from other counties, foster care parents don’t have to be residents of Clearfield County to house Clearfield County foster care children, Rowles said.
Foster care children have the option of signing themselves out of the program once they reach age 18, but they encourage them to stay in the program until they are 21 because it helps alleviate the chances they become involved in the criminal justice system. Foster care families continue to receive a subsidy for those in foster care who are 18 or over. And those who are aged 18-21 who are in the foster care system have to be working or going to school to stay in the system, Rowles said.
Typically, children stay with foster parents for about 10-15 months, but it isn’t unusual for foster care parents to eventually adopt the children permanently.
“Certainly there is a need for foster care parents in Clearfield County,” Commissioner John Sobel said. “In many ways they are the unsung heroes of the process.”
“And the more we can help these kids now the less likely they will end up in the criminal justice system down the road,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.