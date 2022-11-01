In a split decision, the Clearfield County Salary Board voted to create the position of lieutenant at the Clearfield County Jail with a salary of $42,000 a year.
At the recent meeting, Warden David Gallagher asked that the position be added, calling it “critical.” The salary board voted 2-1 to create the position with Commissioner Dave Glass and Controller Robert Edwards voting in favor and Commissioner John Sobel voting in opposition.
Gallagher said the position is needed for providing leadership, scheduling the 4 p.m. to midnight shift and being responsible for training all the corrections officers at the jail.
“I can’t express enough the need for this position,” Gallagher said. “It’s crucial.”
Earlier this year, a state audit flagged the jail for not having adequate training for its corrections officers and for not having someone in charge of training. Former Warden David Kessling asked that the lieutenant be added, giving similar reasons as Gallagher.
Sobel said he was opposed to adding the new position due to the cost.
He argued that costs at the jail are increasing rapidly because the county is looking at the prospect of having to foot the bill for expanded mental health and drug treatment services at the jail.
“I think for the time being the jail can live without the position,” Sobel said. “I just don’t think we can always be for the accommodation of government. Sometimes one has to accommodate the taxpayers.”
Glass said he shares Sobel’s concerns about costs at the jail.
“But I don’t think it’s fair to ask three people to try to manage 200 inmates plus 35 guards,” Glass said.
Currently, the administration at the jail consists of the warden and two assistant wardens.
Edwards voted in favor of adding the position but expressed frustration over unfunded mandates from the state.
“The state says do this stuff and we have to figure out how to pay for it,” Edwards said.
Sobel said they are doing research into what other counties do in regards to required services for inmates.
“Hopefully we will find some less expensive solutions to some of these issues we are dealing with,” Sobel said.
The Salary Board voted on the issue of adding lieutenant position at its September meeting, but it failed to pass on a 2-2 vote with Edwards and Glass voting in favor and Sobel and former Commissioner Tony Scotto voting in opposition.
Scotto said the salary board should wait to see what the new warden wants before making a decision on this as Kessling’s replacement had not yet been hired.
Scotto has since resigned as commissioner, and the Common Pleas Court has not yet appointed his replacement.