HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 30 new cases of COVID-19 and on additional coronavirus-related death on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Elk County added 37 new cases, while Jefferson County added 21. Jefferson County also added two additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Blair County added 25 new cases and one death. Cambria County added 55 new cases and one death. Centre County added 34 new cases and no additional deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 14,608 total cases and 348 deaths
- Cambria — 16,134 total cases and 454 deaths
- Centre — 18,444 total cases and 232 deaths
- Clearfield — 9,594 total cases and 168 deaths
- Elk — 3,273 total cases and 44 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,783 total cases and 103 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 3,732 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,354,451.
There are 2,239 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 551 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3 stood at 9.1%.
As of Sept. 13, there were 83 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,651 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.
A comparison of cases among school-aged children between 5-18 for the first week in September 2021 and 2020 shows the number of cases in the age group this year is nearly 10 times greater the same timeframe in 2020. Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, 2020, there were a total of 574 COVID-19 cases in the age group compared to Sept. 2 and Sept. 8, 2021, when there were 5,371 cases in the same age group.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Sept. 13, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 67.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.