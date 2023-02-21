At yesterday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board, it was reported by Clearfield County Jail Warden David Gallagher that an inmate attempted to commit suicide.
Gallagher said the inmate was being held in isolation and had asked to be taken out of isolation so he could watch an NFL playoff game. When his request was denied, he began tying his sheets together to make a rope.
Corrections Officers stopped the inmate and he was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for an evaluation. The inmate was not injured and was medically cleared and was returned to the jail, Gallagher said.
Last June an inmate from Altoona committed suicide while incarcerated at the Clearfield County Jail.
In a separate incident, corrections officers had to deploy a chemical agent to restrain an inmate. Gallagher said the inmate refused to return a meal tray and was threatening to use the tray against a corrections officer if they attempted to enter his cell to retrieve it.
Corrections officers used a chemical agent to retrain the inmate and retrieve the meal tray.
In other business:
- Gallagher reported the jail hired four additional corrections officers and a maintenance person. Commissioner Dave Glass said the jail is almost at full staff.
- Gallagher gave the monthly housing report for January. The month started with 172 inmates, 116 were committed, 122 were released, there was 5,363 prisoner days served, the average in-house population was 173, the average daily population was 179 and the jail ended the month with 166 inmates. There were 34 people in home detention and 49 on supervised bail for a total of 2,049 incarceration days saved for the month.