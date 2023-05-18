Clearfield County Jail has achieved significant improvement in its annual state inspection, Warden David Gallagher said at the recent meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
Gallagher reported the state Bureau of Prisons recently completed its annual inspection report on the jail.
For last year’s inspection, the jail received 148 deficiencies. This year, there were only 24, and most were due to training issues.
“Going from 148 to 24 is a win to me,” Gallagher said.
Over the last year, the jail has made improvements in its food service, medical care, sanitization and booking, according to Gallagher.
Ammerman said many of the issues at the jail were able to be corrected due to the jail being able to hire additional corrections officers and now having a full administrative staff of a warden, two deputy wardens and a lieutenant.
He also said the addressing the medical care and mental health care at the jail has gone a long way to address issues at the jail.
Last year, the county hired PrimeCare Medical of Harrisburg to provide medical services at the jail instead of trying to provide the services in-house.
“We are well ahead this year than we were last year,” Ammerman said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said this is the first time since he’s been commissioner that he feels their heads are above water at the jail.
“Do we have everything handled yet? No, but the trend is excellent.”
“We are moving forward, no question about it,” Ammerman.
Most of the deficiencies they have left to address are training issues, Gallagher said.
Gallagher said they are asking the Bureau of Prisons to give them a 15-day extension to address the training issues. The difficulty is the finding time for corrections officers to go to training and fully staff the jail, Gallagher said.
Controller Rob Edwards noted the jail is seeing more overtime due to guards going to training.