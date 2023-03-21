Due to employee separations, Clearfield County Jail is down two corrections officers, Warden David Gallagher at yesterday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
Four corrections officers have left the jail — Shannon Gladfelter, Jason Trowel, Cassandra Miller and Paula Miller — and the jail has since hired one new officer, Joellyn Stoneberg.
Gallagher said they are about to hire another corrections officer, who just has to pass the background check.
The jail has 35 corrections officer positions. If everything goes as expected with the latest candidate, the jail would have two open posts. Clearfield County is advertising on its website for full-time corrections officers at a wage of $15.50 per hour.
In other business, Gallagher gave the housing report for the month of February.
The jail started the month with 167 inmates, committed 96, released 74, had 5,004 prisoner days served, an average in-house population of 179, an average daily total population of 185 and ended the month with 189 inmates.
There is one inmate being housed in the Jefferson County Jail. The county paid Jefferson County $585 for nine days of housing in February. The inmate is former Curwenville police officer Zachery Allen Dodson who is accused of shooting a male in DuBois last month.
There are 32 inmates on home detention, and 48 on supervised bail for a total of 1,814 incarceration days saved.
In the financial statements, the jail paid a total of $104,317 to Prime Care Medical Inc. of Harrisburg last month for medical care of inmates, and $6,967 was paid to Community Pharmacy for Subutex treatments for inmates. The jail also paid $5,600 to Meshach Recovery Center of Philipsburg.