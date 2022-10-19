Clearfield County Prison Board recommended hiring a new deputy warden and four new corrections officers at the Clearfield County Jail at its recent meeting.
The prison board voted to recommend hiring Eric Bush of Clearfield as deputy warden to replace David Gallagher, who was promoted to warden upon the retirement of former Warden David Kessling.
The prison board also recommended hiring Collin Meeker, Bruce Gess, Dominick Lynch and Cassandra Miller as corrections officers.
The prison board also voted to accept the resignation of Hunter Sinclair as corrections officer.
Gallagher said he has three more people he is going to recommend as corrections officers once all their paperwork and background checks are completed.
If the three additional corrections officers are hired, it would give the jail 33 corrections officers, Gallagher said. This would leave the jail with only one open CO position.
Commissioner Dave Glass and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said the jail hasn’t been this close to being fully staffed in a long while.
Gallagher said the additional staff has had a positive impact on the morale of the corrections officers, and it has allowed him to schedule the COs more to their liking. Additionally, the county should see less overtime by the officers.
“That’s the trend we want to see,” Glass said.
“That’s good news,” Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel said.
In July, commissioners approved a new contract with the corrections officers’ union that gives all corrections officers a $2 per hour raise in year one, a $1 per hour increase in year two, and in years three and four an 80 cents per hour raise.