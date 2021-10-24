This month’s meeting of the Clearfield County Historical Society board of directors took place in the William B. Alexander V Research Center’s genealogical library on Van Valzah Avenue.
The Kerr House Museum and the Alexander Library will officially close for the winter season beginning in November, to reopen again beginning in May 2022. The museum and library are open during the summer months each Thursday and Sunday from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m. The Kerr Museum is free to the public and the Alexander Research Library asks for a $5 donation to use the materials.
Tours or research appointments can be arranged while we are closed by leaving a message on the society’s answer machine at 814-765-6125.
The following items of note were part of the board’s October agenda:
- Clearfield County Charitable Foundation is holding a special recognition dinner to honor Robert and Marilyn Kurtz. Several members of the society’s board will attend.
- The board supports an application to the U.S. Geological Survey for naming two currently un-named streams in Union Township — Rice Run and Whitehead Draft
- The board thanks the Clearfield County Commissioners for their continued help with the society’s budget.
- Genealogy committee members are involved with answering mail-in research requests and will begin the task of reviewing, upgrading and reorganizing the library resources.
- The Fall edition of “The Bulletin” is being prepared for printing and mailing so members should look for it in their mailboxes soon.
- Orders were placed for two historical markers. One is being placed near Chester Hill to commemorate a staged train wreck for film. It will be placed in honor of David Wulderk. The other will be a replacement sign for the Snowshoe/Packersville Pike.
- The society will host an open house/book sale on Dec. 5 at the Kerr Museum. Books will be discounted for Christmas shopping. Hours will be from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m. on that day.
- Society membership is currently 670.