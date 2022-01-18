The Clearfield County Jail finished the fiscal year 2021 roughly $500,000 under budget, reported Controller Robert Edwards Jr. at yesterday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
According to Edwards, the jail’s expenditures were budgeted at approximately $4.5 million and it came in at about $4 million.
He said a large part of the decrease was due to lower costs for housing inmates out of county.
The county houses inmates in the Jefferson County and Centre County jails when it doesn’t have enough room to house them in-house.
Warden David Kessling has made it a point of emphasis to keep inmates in house as much as possible.
The county had budgeted $221,000 for contracted services which includes housing inmates out of county, and the jail only spent $102,000, Commissioner Dave Glass said.
But Kessling noted that by keeping inmates in-house is actually saving the county significantly more than that, because that number doesn’t capture the cost of the medical costs and doctor’s appointments of out of county inmates, the transportation costs and the man-hour costs.
Glass noted that despite the difficulty of filling open positions at the jail, the warden has been able to keep overtime under budget.
Kessling said the jail currently has 29 full-time corrections officers and is short five full-time corrections officers.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers noted that the new inmate iPad program brought in an additional $70,000 during the three quarters of the year it was in effect.
Last spring, the CCJ implemented a policy where for a fee, inmates can be provided with a correctional iPad which allows the inmate to video chat and text with family members, listen to music, read books, watch movies, and have access to the law library.
Kessling reported yesterday that the program is so popular that the company will be increasing the number of iPads available at the jail.