The 2023 Clearfield County Fair is well-underway and along with it comes one of the most anticipated events of the season — the Clearfield County Fair Parade.
The parade kicked off on Monday at 6 p.m. and displayed a wide variety of marching bands, fire engines, organized groups and floats.
Each marching band and fire truck was graded and judged, and the winners are listed below.
Band awards:
- Class AAA First Place Senior High School Band — Purchase Line High School
- Class AA First Place Senior High School Band — West Branch High School
- Class A First Place Senior High School Band — Curwensville Area High School
- Class A Second Place Senior High School Band — Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High School
- First Place Junior High School Band — Clearfield Area Junior High Band
- Outstanding Band Front — Curwensville Area High School
- First Place Miniature Twirling Unit — Nittany Dreamers
- Second Place Miniature Twirling Unit — The Daisies
- Best Drum and Bugle Corp/Pipe Band — Keystone Regiment
- Best Drum Major — Moshannon Valley High School
- Best Percussion — Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High School
Fire awards:
- Best Appearing Engine (2013-2023) — Hyde Fire Co.
- Second Best Appearing Engine (2013-2023) — Sykesville Fire Dept.
- Best Appearing Engine (2002-2012) — Excelsior Fire Dept.
- Second Best Appearing Engine (2002-2012) — Irvona Fire Co.
- Best Appearing Engine (2001 & Older) — Snow Shoe Fire Co.
- Best Appearing Engine Tanker — Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.
- Second Best Appearing Engine Tanker — Bigler-Jackson-Woodland Volunteer Fire Co.
- Best Appearing Tanker (1500 gallon or more) — Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Dept.
- Second Best Appearing Tanker (1500 gallon or more) — North Point Volunteer Fire Co.
- Best Appearing Aerial — Crystal Fire Dept.
- Best Appearing Rescue — Lawrence Township Fire Co. #1
- Second Best Appearing Rescue — Oklahoma Fire Co.
- Best Appearing Engine Rescue — Fourth Ward Hose Co.
- Second Best Appearing Engine Rescue — Boalsburg Fire Co.
- Best Appearing Brush Truck — Brady Township Fire Co.
- Best Overall Ambulance/Quick Response Service — Elkland Search and Rescue
- Fire Company Making Best Appearance — Columbia Volunteer Fire Co.
- Fire Company Traveling Longest Distance — Boalsburg Fire Co.
- Best Overall Fire Apparatus — Penfield Volunteer Fire Dept.
- Best Antique Apparatus — Todd Howe
- Best Appearing Float Using Parade Theme — Children’s Aid Society
- Best of Show Overall — Pony Posse
- Sue Lanich Memorial Award — Fourth Ward Hose Co.