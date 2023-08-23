The Clearfield County Democratic Committee held their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Aug. 21.
On the agenda was the announcement of small bylaw changes to ensure accuracy and clarity.
Per the current bylaws, these changes will be voted on at the September meeting, having been announced with 30 days notice.
The committee also announced it received donations toward the 2023 Rent Drive which brought it closer to the annual goal.
Donors wishing to contribute can contact the committee by emailing clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com, or by visiting their website at clearfieldcountydemocrats.org.
Committee member Zachary Bloom discussed the benefits of the Infrastructure Bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, and Pennsylvania’s PACT Act that aids veterans injured on duty.
Lastly, the committee voted that the fall event will take place in October. Interested attendees are encouraged to keep a watch on the CCDC website or social media pages for event updates and ticket information.