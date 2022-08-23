The Clearfield County Democratic Committee recently held their monthly meeting for August.
Chairman Bob Tubbs of Curwensville announced that the 2022 CCDC Roosevelt Banquet will be held on Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be served at 12 noon and catered by Apple Catering at the Copper Cork Event Center located at 512 Arnold Ave. in Clearfield.
Confirmed special guest speakers are Sen. Sharif Street, Chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Committee, Mike Molesevich, candidate for the 15th Congressional District and Erica Vogt, candidate for the 75th PA House.
State candidates Josh Shapiro for Governor, Austin Davis for Lt. Governor and John Fetterman for US Senate have been invited to speak.
Advanced ticket price is $40, or $50 at the door. For tickets, contact the CCDC by calling 814.205.3541, emailing clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com, or in person at the CCDC headquarters located at 106 N 2nd St. in Clearfield.
The headquarters is open every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Extended hours through election day will be Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As a reminder, election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.