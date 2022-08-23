The Clearfield County Democratic Committee recently held their monthly meeting for August.

Chairman Bob Tubbs of Curwensville announced that the 2022 CCDC Roosevelt Banquet will be held on Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be served at 12 noon and catered by Apple Catering at the Copper Cork Event Center located at 512 Arnold Ave. in Clearfield.

