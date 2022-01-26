Last week the Clearfield County Democratic Committee held its first meeting of 2022. Malcolm Kenyatta, candidate for U.S. Senate, spoke to the committee about his vision for Pennsylvania. Also in attendance were candidates for Lt. Governor Brian Sims and Austin Davis.
Chairman Bob Tubbs opened the floor for committee members to ask candidates questions and he invited people to contact him should they have input regarding his upcoming endorsement vote at the state committee meeting.
The Democratic Party will be holding its internal elections for Precinct Committee Members, County Chair and State Committee Member as part of the Primary election scheduled for May 17. Precinct Committee Members are the most important and most direct link between voters and the party organization.
All 70 precincts in Clearfield County hold two seats within the party for which one female and one male represent the Democratic voters in their precinct. Precinct committee members serve to be a voice and a source of information for their neighbors. The direction of the local Democratic Party depends on having as many of these 140 precinct committee members as possible to ensure equal representation within the CCDC.
Candidates may begin circulating petitions that require 10 Democratic voter signatures on Feb. 15. Anyone interested in being a precinct committee member can pick up a petition at the CCDC Headquarters or at the County Election Office located at 212 E. Locust St., Clearfield.
The CCDC headquarters is located at 106 N. 2nd St. in Clearfield and will be open for a petition signing event on Sunday, Feb. 20 at noon. Any Democratic voter or anyone who wants to become a Democratic voter is encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact the CCDC at (814) 205-3451.
Committee meetings are held the third Monday of every month and are open to all registered Democrats. The next committee meeting will be held on Feb. 21st at 7 pm. The meeting agenda will include a vote for “2021-2022 Volunteer of the Year.” If you would like to submit a recommendation for “Volunteer of the Year” or if you would like to attend the meeting virtually, email the CCDC at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com.
The CCDC headquarters is also open every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and all Democrats are encouraged to join.