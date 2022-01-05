The Clearfield County Democratic Committee held its final meeting of 2021 and thanked all local Democrats for their efforts this past year, including local candidates for their hard work and commitment.
CCDC announced a change in its regularly scheduled monthly committee meetings, which will now be held on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Public meetings are open to all registered Democrats and are held both virtually and in-person at CCDC HQ at 106 North Second St. in downtown Clearfield.
The next committee meeting will be held on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. The committee requires in-person attendees to be fully vaccinated and masking is encouraged. Contact the CCDC to receive links to attend meetings virtually. In addition to monthly public meetings, Team Tuesdays will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and all Democrats are encouraged to join.
In order for the Democratic Party in Clearfield County to be successful, it needs 140 committee precinct members (one female and one male from each voting precinct) to lead the way into a more progressive future for Clearfield County. Anyone interested in running for committee precinct member is encouraged to contact the CCDC as soon as possible.
CCDC is also accepting resumes for local candidates interested in running for Pennsylvania State Senate and Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Email a letter of interest, resume, work history, and references by Jan. 16.
Anyone may contact the CCDC by emailing clearfielddemocrats@gmail, or by calling (814) 205-3451, or by mailing to P.O. Box 262, Clearfield, PA 16830.