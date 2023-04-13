The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from April 6-12
- James W. Halliwell and Kristi L. Halliwell, to Ron Geyer, Isaac Geyer, Brittany Parks, Tiffany Drolll, Aleah Shwiderske, and Karen Atwood, property in Sandy Township, $700.
- Beth Ann Robertson and Thomas Nordberg, to Beth A. Nordberg and Thomas A. NoNordberg, property in Bradford Township, $1.
- Paul A. Sabol and Wendy D.Sabol, to Paul A. Sabol, property in Morris Township, $1.
- Paul A. Sabol and Wendy D.Sabol, to Paul A. Sabol, property in Morris Township, $1.
- Michael F. Lepionka, Michelle M. Snyder, Danielle S. Rake, and Keith M. Lepionka, to Danielle S. Rake and Jason A. Rake, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Dustin P. Brown and Kristina L. Brown, to Dustin P. Brown, property in Cooper Township, $1.
- David D. Russell and Juanita R. Russell, to Great Resorts Travel Trust and Carlos Lopez, property in Sandy Township, $100.
- Thomas R. Kellgren, to Shotgun LLC, property in Dubois City, $62,000.
- Jamie M. Shade and Paddy Shade, to Jamie M. Shade and Paddy Shade, property in Coalport Borough, $1.
- Property Development LLC, to Jeremy Conklin, property in Bradford Township, $1,000.
- Catherine D. Egan, to Kyle Carney, properties in Mahaffey Borough, $94,000.
- Arec B. Cook and Lisa M. Cook, to Jordan Gerber and Amanda Gerber, property in Osceola Mills borough, $173,000.
- Paul K. Sankey Jr. and Chasity L Sankey, to Paul K.Sankey Jr., property in Cooper Township, $1.
- Kenith E. Maines, to Gregory L.Maines and Jennifer D. Maines, property in Goshen Township, $4,500.
- Michael P. McKinney, to MichaelP. McKinney and Jeanne Marie McKinney, property in Bradford Township, $1.
- Ruth Ann McCulley and Donald L. McCulley, to Kenneth M. Rowles, property in Chest Township, $1.
- John A. Davis and Leeanne Davis, to Amy L. Vereshack, Garret W. Vereshack, Lilley A. Vereshack, and Alaney K.Vereshack, property in Beccaria Township, $1.
- Clearfield Co.Tax Claim Borough and Frank L. Zimmerman, to Property Development LLC, property in Brady Township, $400.
- Clearfield Co. Tax Claim Borough, Deryk R. Spicher, and Crystal J. Spicher, to Peter Spuck III and Mitchell Warren, property in Sandy Township, $2,000.
- Clearfield Co. Tax Claim Borough, John Socoski, and Shirley M. Socoski, to Property Development LLC, property in Decatur Township, $400.
- Robin L. Miller and Roland M. Hummel, to Matthew R. Jones, property in Boggs Township, $5,150.
- Mark D. Breakey and Laurie P. Breaky, to Leona M. Maney and Lewis R. Maney, property in Decatur Township, $154,500.
- Lewis R. Maney and Leona M. Maney, to Kevin Track and Meredith Graudons, property in Chester Hill Borough, $269,000.
- David G. Wildauer, to Kenneth E. Burkett, property in Dubois City, $275,000.
- First Commonwealth Bank, to Edelweiss M. LLC, property in Dubois City, $115,000.
- Shery L. Taylor, Shery L. Poorman, and Charles W. Poorman, to Charles W. Poorman and Shery L. Poorman, property in Morris Township, $1.
- Jessica L. Dempsey, to Susan D. Baker, property in Sandy Township, $129,000.
- Mi Hui Dunn, to Jeffrey C. Stiles and Mary Stiles, property in Greenwood Township, $4,000.
- Gary Gontero and Brett Michael Rajnish, to Mahlon D. Troyer and Fannie O. Troyer, property in Brady Township, $175,000.
- Lillian M. Shaddix, to Cindy L. Young and Richard L. Young, property in Curwensville Borough, $120,000.
- Richard Elter and Charleen Elter, to Lynn J. Risch and Tammy C.Risch, property in Sandy Township, $19,000.
- Eileen M. Franek, to Dana R. Wyre, property in Woodward Township, $1.
- Paula M. Cherry and Cloyd B. Snyder, to Theodore Schoening, property in Sandy Toswnship, $220,000.
- Michael D. Millinder, to Allen J. Bowen and Kayla Renee Bowen, property in Sandy Township, $320,000.
- Joseph E. Sabol and Nancy L. Sabol, to Melissa A. Sabol, property in Morris Township, $1.
- Beth A. Robertson, Beth A. Nordberg, and Thomas A. Nordberg, to George A. Jordan III, property in Bradford Township, $1.
- Dubois City, to J.W. Rice Real Estate Holding Company, property in Sandy Township, $39,299.
- Joseph Sabol, to Melissa A.Sabol, property in Morris Township, $1.
- Dennis Day and Susan Day, to Claron L. Rosman and Mary Ann Rosman, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Me Lesha Kylie Ahlberg, to Wanda Ann Smith, property in Cooper Township, $1.
- Roberta L. Smith and Tristan M. Smith, to Roberta L. Smith, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Janeve Corporation, to Lawrence Real Estate Management Company LLC, property in Clearfield Borough, $430,000.
- Richard J. Livergood, Daniel E. Livergood, Bradley W. Livergood, and Darlene M. Livergood, to William R. Smith III, and Natosha Smith, property in Goshen Township, $100,000.
- Timothy Thomas Murphy and TTM Clearfield County Property Trust, to Danny Alan Rowles and Diana F. Rowles, property in Covington Township, $1,200.
- Douglas T. Ferguson Jr. and John L. G. Ferguson, to Jessica Amaral, property in Gulich Township, $22,000.
- Douglas G. Byers, Rhiannon D. Byers, Robert A. Greslick, and Denna J. Greslick, to Menno A. Byler and Marie A. Byler, property in Ferguson Township, $75,000.
- Elizabeth Ann Hoover, Elizabeth Ann Hargrove, and Mae R. McPherson, to Elizabeth Ann Hoover, properties in Lawrence and Pike Township, $1.
- Allen D. Bundy Jr. and Virginia L. Johnson, to Ashley Lingenfelter and Arlene Harriger, property in Sandy Township, $189,000.
- J.W. Rice Real Estate Holding Company, to J.W. Rice Real Estate Holding Company, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Willard L. Wagner Jr., Linda K. Wagner, to Michael B. Smith, property in Beccaria Township, $203,900.
- Christine A. Little, to Jason Rosensteel, property in Cooper Township, $80,000.
- Sandra A. Poerio, to Elizabeth V. Berger and Peter P. Poerio, property in Dubois City, $1.
- Kevin Owens, to Gary L. Jasper II, property in Morris Township, $180,000.
- Troy L. Sparks, to Dustin Swope and Jeena Swope, property Lawrence Township, $304,900.
- Aaron Enzer, to Brice J. Beals, property in Chester Hill Borough, $128,000.
- Dorothy J. Milspaw, Geoffrey L. Milspaw, and Margaret S. Milspaw, to Arrowhead Land Company LLC, $384,000.
- Curwensville Borough, to Nornan D. Tibbens and Tammy L. Lancaster, property in Curwensville Borough, $10,500.
- Richard W.M. Knepp and Jean E. Knepp, to Richard W.M. Knepp, property in Boggs Township, $1.
- Alberta Scheutzlow, to Thomas Glowacki, property in Houtzdale Borough, $1.