Clearfield County Conservation District presented the Dirt and Gravel, Low Volume Road Cooperator of the Year award to Lawrence Township for their dedication and commitment to the program.
Lawrence Township has been an active and healthy participant in the DGLVR program in Clearfield County for the past few years, consistently attending district events and providing the district with new road projects while delivering above exceptional results upon completion.
In recent years, previous Roadmaster Ron Wooding, along with his committed team of Steve Ressler, Brian Rumsky, and Barb Shaffner, have worked closely with district staff to assure each project completely reflects the DGLVR program standards.
Over the past three years the township and district have worked together on Log Cabin, Scribbers, Lick Run, 104th Calvary and Pifer roads. Each project had adverse negative effects on local watersheds that have since been eliminated under the DGLVR Program. In the summer of 2022, the district shared a triumph with the township, completing a three-year long stream crossing replacement on Fork Run, which passes through Pifer Road.
Lawrence Township’s employees have shown an above average understanding of the program and its forward-thinking road maintenance techniques. They have been excellent at communicating with the district and being open to suggestions along the way. Their staff has clearly shown that they appreciate and respect the grant program. Their work in the county has not gone unnoticed and will continue to draw positive attention to the program’s mission countywide.