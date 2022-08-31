Clearfield County Charitable Foundation issues grant application deadline reminder

Clearfield County Charitable Foundation will accept grant applications from non 501c3 organizations so long as the applicant partners with a pass thru organization like a borough or township government. Pictured is CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken, left, with Dalton Kendrick of the Clearfield Skate Park Committee. The Skate Park Committee partnered with Clearfield Borough to apply for a grant to help fund a new ramp that was installed in 2021.

The deadline for interested parties to submit applications for project funding from the 2022 Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Grant Program is Friday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m.

For 2022, applications are only being accepted via the online grant portal that can be accessed on the Charitable Foundation website at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org. The online grant portal opened on Monday, Aug. 8 and will close promptly at 4 p.m. on Sept. 23. Any organization that has started an online application is reminded that they must click the submit button on their application by the deadline to be considered by the CCCF Grant Committee for funding.

